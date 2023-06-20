Will Current Price Volatility Hamper UTime Limited (UTME) Future Potential?

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.71M, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 6.72% during that session. The UTME stock price is -33.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.40 and 74.41% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 529.25K shares.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) trade information

Sporting 6.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the UTME stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 25.29%. Year-to-date, UTime Limited shares have moved 184.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME) have changed 162.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 3060.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UTime Limited (UTME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 77.62% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.90% over the past 5 years.

UTME Dividends

UTime Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:UTME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.93% with a share float percentage of 2.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UTime Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 37760.0 shares worth more than $30774.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 26233.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21379.0 and represent 0.32% of shares outstanding.