Why Should You Consider Adding Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) To Your Portfolio?

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) has seen 6.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $963.51M, closed the last trade at $3.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.67 on the day or -17.36% during that session. The LYEL stock price is -173.98% off its 52-week high price of $8.74 and 44.51% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $LYL.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

Sporting -17.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LYEL stock price touched $3.19 or saw a rise of 19.65%. Year-to-date, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares have moved -8.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) have changed 19.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -213.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.39% from current levels.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lyell Immunopharma Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.51%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 28.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -7.90%.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.19% with a share float percentage of 80.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lyell Immunopharma Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MWG Management Ltd with over 20.16 million shares worth more than $47.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, MWG Management Ltd held 8.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orland Properties Ltd., with the holding of over 15.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.62 million and represent 6.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 4.93 million shares of worth $10.61 million while later fund manager owns 4.08 million shares of worth $14.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.