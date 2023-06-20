Why Invest In Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has seen 5.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $328.18M, closed the recent trade at $0.60 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.75% during that session. The CGC stock price is -695.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.77 and -5.0% below the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.02 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.60. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Sporting -4.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the CGC stock price touched $0.60 or saw a rise of 18.92%. Year-to-date, Canopy Growth Corporation shares have moved -74.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have changed -42.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.38 while the price target rests at a high of $6.66. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1010.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 36.67% from the levels at last check today.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canopy Growth Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,215.00%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.80% and 96.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.10%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $73.24 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $83.83 million and $82.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -12.60% for the current quarter and -7.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -693.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.43%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.