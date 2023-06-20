Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)?

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) has seen 12.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.50M, closed the last trade at $0.08 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 13.40% during that session. The BSFC stock price is -1787.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.51 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Sporting 13.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BSFC stock price touched $0.08 or saw a rise of 10.01%. Year-to-date, Blue Star Foods Corp. shares have moved -79.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) have changed -33.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1150.0% from current levels.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.16% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.80%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.90% with a share float percentage of 4.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Star Foods Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $30528.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19063.0 and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.