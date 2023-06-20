When Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Will Be A Good Investment?

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 15.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $333.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.59 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -9.94% during that session. The GOEV stock price is -747.46% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 15.25% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canoo Inc. (GOEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Sporting -9.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GOEV stock price touched $0.59 or saw a rise of 21.33%. Year-to-date, Canoo Inc. shares have moved -51.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) have changed -7.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1594.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -69.49% from the levels at last check today.

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canoo Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.30%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.10% and 55.80% for the next quarter.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.43% with a share float percentage of 29.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canoo Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.32 million shares worth more than $17.18 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.24 million and represent 3.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.71% shares in the company for having 8.18 million shares of worth $10.06 million while later fund manager owns 6.38 million shares of worth $7.85 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.