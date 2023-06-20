What Is So Great About DatChat Inc. (DATS)?

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.80M, closed the last trade at $0.69 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 21.16% during that session. The DATS stock price is -123.19% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 79.71% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 278.01K shares.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Sporting 21.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the DATS stock price touched $0.69 or saw a rise of 18.73%. Year-to-date, DatChat Inc. shares have moved 179.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 70.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) have changed 98.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 87410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

DatChat Inc. (DATS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 61.52% over the past 6 months.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.94% with a share float percentage of 3.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DatChat Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $60354.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 86875.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49605.0 and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.43% shares in the company for having 86875.0 shares of worth $21449.0 while later fund manager owns 42295.0 shares of worth $27910.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.