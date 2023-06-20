What Are The Chances Of Zura Bio Limited. (ZURA) Being A Good Investment?

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.73M, closed the last trade at $9.48 per share which meant it gained $1.36 on the day or 16.75% during that session. The ZURA stock price is -296.1% off its 52-week high price of $37.55 and 48.63% above the 52-week low of $4.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 719.58K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.29.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) trade information

Sporting 16.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ZURA stock price touched $9.48 or saw a rise of 2.77%. Year-to-date, Zura Bio Limited shares have moved -7.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) have changed 78.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -110.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -47.68% from current levels.

Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -5.58% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

ZURA Dividends

Zura Bio Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.10% with a share float percentage of 197.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zura Bio Limited having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sona Asset Management (US) LLC with over 24480.0 shares worth more than $0.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sona Asset Management (US) LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.