WeWork Inc. (WE) Slumps 13.16%, A Gain For Bears

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) has seen 71.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $463.00M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 13.16% during that session. The WE stock price is -2456.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.39 and 36.0% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.97 million shares.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Sporting 13.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the WE stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 8.73%. Year-to-date, WeWork Inc. shares have moved -82.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) have changed -6.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 74.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.20 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1100.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.0% from current levels.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.70% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $850.13 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $864.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $815 million and $864.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.30% for the current quarter and -0.10% for the next.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.34% with a share float percentage of 101.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WeWork Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Global Advisers Ltd with over 324.35 million shares worth more than $463.82 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, SB Global Advisers Ltd held 15.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, with the holding of over 324.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $252.12 million and represent 15.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 11.02 million shares of worth $12.78 million while later fund manager owns 8.47 million shares of worth $12.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.