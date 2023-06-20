Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Recruiter.com Group Inc.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) has a beta value of -0.52 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.44% during that session. The RCRT stock price is -596.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 30.77% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Sporting 2.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the RCRT stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 12.75%. Year-to-date, Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares have moved -37.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) have changed 24.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -669.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -669.23% from the levels at last check today.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -30.65% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -64.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.26 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.11 million and $6.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -68.20% for the current quarter and -68.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.80% over the past 5 years.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.98% with a share float percentage of 12.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recruiter.com Group Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 66208.0 shares worth more than $17730.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 30055.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8048.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.43% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $54100.0 while later fund manager owns 58412.0 shares of worth $20444.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.