Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Lower

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) has seen 17.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.79M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.14% during that session. The TIVC stock price is -2770.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.87 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.87 million shares.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Sporting 6.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TIVC stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 24.3%. Year-to-date, Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares have moved -84.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) have changed -22.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tivic Health Systems Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -87.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 68.27%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 74.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $630k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $780k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $528k and $477k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.30% for the current quarter and 63.50% for the next.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.32% with a share float percentage of 8.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tivic Health Systems Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sheets Smith Wealth Management with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $90360.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Sheets Smith Wealth Management held 2.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Warberg Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81567.0 and represent 1.82% of shares outstanding.