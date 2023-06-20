Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Upper

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.91M, closed the last trade at $1.92 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.78% during that session. The VIRI stock price is -374.48% off its 52-week high price of $9.11 and 88.54% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Sporting 3.78% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the VIRI stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 9.86%. Year-to-date, Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 713.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) have changed 84.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 649.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.77%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 84.10% and 78.60% for the next quarter.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.71% with a share float percentage of 12.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virios Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.16 million shares worth more than $59465.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25770.0 and represent 0.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.70% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $30173.0 while later fund manager owns 38500.0 shares of worth $11550.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.21% of company’s outstanding stock.