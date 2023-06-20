Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) Shares Lost -$0.54 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $172.08M, closed the last trade at $10.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -4.99% during that session. The VSTM stock price is -70.43% off its 52-week high price of $17.52 and 66.25% above the 52-week low of $3.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 242.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.19.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Sporting -4.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the VSTM stock price touched $10.28 or saw a rise of 14.33%. Year-to-date, Verastem Inc. shares have moved 112.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have changed 113.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -483.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -133.46% from current levels.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verastem Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 94.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.40%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.40% and -14.80% for the next quarter.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 6.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verastem Inc. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 2.13 million shares worth more than $10.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 1.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 1.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.9 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.