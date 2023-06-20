Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $563.06M, closed the last trade at $12.87 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The VERA stock price is -81.74% off its 52-week high price of $23.39 and 59.6% above the 52-week low of $5.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 513.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.7.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the VERA stock price touched $12.87 or saw a rise of 14.31%. Year-to-date, Vera Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -33.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 65.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) have changed 69.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 45.61% from current levels.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (VERA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vera Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.03%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.30% and 23.10% for the next quarter.

VERA Dividends

Vera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.67% with a share float percentage of 73.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vera Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.8 million shares worth more than $44.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 13.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sofinnova Investments, Inc., with the holding of over 3.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.91 million and represent 7.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.37% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $11.07 million while later fund manager owns 0.91 million shares of worth $6.76 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.