TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.20M, closed the recent trade at $0.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -13.19% during that session. The TCON stock price is -439.53% off its 52-week high price of $2.32 and -13.95% below the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 196.85K shares.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Sporting -13.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TCON stock price touched $0.43 or saw a rise of 26.14%. Year-to-date, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -71.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) have changed -32.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.71%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 67.70% and 86.70% for the next quarter.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.25 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.30% over the past 5 years.

TCON Dividends

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.80% with a share float percentage of 46.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Opaleye Management Inc. with over 4.76 million shares worth more than $9.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Opaleye Management Inc. held 19.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ikarian Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 2.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.23 million and represent 11.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 0.31 million shares of worth $0.46 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $0.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.