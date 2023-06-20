TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Forecast To Gain 27.0% To Hit Consensus Price Target

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 6.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.90M, closed the last trade at $1.46 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 10.61% during that session. The WULF stock price is -48.63% off its 52-week high price of $2.17 and 63.01% above the 52-week low of $0.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) trade information

Sporting 10.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the WULF stock price touched $1.46 or saw a rise of 1.35%. Year-to-date, TeraWulf Inc. shares have moved 119.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) have changed -10.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.99% from current levels.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TeraWulf Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 126.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 79.49%, compared to -7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 103.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 657.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $27.1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.39 million and $3.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,856.70% for the current quarter and 917.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.80% over the past 5 years.

WULF Dividends

TeraWulf Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.