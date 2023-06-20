Tellurian Inc. (TELL) Is Up 2.17%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 3.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $754.20M, closed the recent trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.17% during that session. The TELL stock price is -246.81% off its 52-week high price of $4.89 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.87 million shares.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) trade information

Sporting 2.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TELL stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Tellurian Inc. shares have moved -16.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL) have changed 6.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 71.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.42.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tellurian Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -222.22%, compared to -28.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.44 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $61.35 million and $84.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.40% for the current quarter and -31.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.10% over the past 5 years.

TELL Dividends

Tellurian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tellurian Inc. (AMEX:TELL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.18% with a share float percentage of 45.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tellurian Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.35 million shares worth more than $49.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 38.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.01 million and represent 6.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.51% shares in the company for having 28.0 million shares of worth $41.73 million while later fund manager owns 15.33 million shares of worth $25.75 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.56% of company’s outstanding stock.