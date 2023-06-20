Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Investors To Make Money Again

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.02B, closed the last trade at $51.22 per share which meant it gained $2.58 on the day or 5.30% during that session. The SYM stock price is -5.1% off its 52-week high price of $53.83 and 82.92% above the 52-week low of $8.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 759.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Sporting 5.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SYM stock price touched $51.22 or saw a rise of 4.85%. Year-to-date, Symbotic Inc. shares have moved 328.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) have changed 82.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -50.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 29.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 41.43% from current levels.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Symbotic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 327.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -154.55%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 60.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 310.20%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $261.36 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $299.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $96.3 million and $244.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 171.40% for the current quarter and 22.60% for the next.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.08% with a share float percentage of 82.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Symbotic Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Softbank Group Corporation with over 22.0 million shares worth more than $502.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Softbank Group Corporation held 35.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Global Advisers Ltd, with the holding of over 20.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.8 million and represent 32.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $13.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.49 million shares of worth $11.27 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.