Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO)

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) has seen 37.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.17M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 40.83% during that session. The MIMO stock price is -1580.95% off its 52-week high price of $3.53 and 38.1% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Sporting 40.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MIMO stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 32.26%. Year-to-date, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. shares have moved -83.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) have changed -29.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $0.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -138.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -138.1% from the levels at last check today.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -82.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.68%, compared to 19.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3.40% and 15.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -48.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $46.95 million and $45.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -45.90% for the current quarter and -64.90% for the next.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.49% with a share float percentage of 62.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oak Management Corp with over 28.64 million shares worth more than $6.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Oak Management Corp held 38.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Softbank Group Corporation, with the holding of over 13.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.89 million and represent 18.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.82% shares in the company for having 0.61 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.39 million shares of worth $82705.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.