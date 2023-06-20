Shares Of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Inclined 48.27% In One Month

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $905.00M, closed the last trade at $7.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -2.53% during that session. The LWLG stock price is -61.22% off its 52-week high price of $12.43 and 49.68% above the 52-week low of $3.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 835.50K shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

Sporting -2.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LWLG stock price touched $7.71 or saw a rise of 6.55%. Year-to-date, Lightwave Logic Inc. shares have moved 78.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) have changed 48.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.71, which means that the shares’ value could drop -184.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.71 while the price target rests at a high of $2.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 64.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 64.85% from current levels.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 9.05% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.70% over the past 5 years.

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.30% with a share float percentage of 24.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightwave Logic Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.97 million shares worth more than $36.46 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $33.8 million and represent 5.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 3.3 million shares of worth $14.22 million while later fund manager owns 2.47 million shares of worth $14.58 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.