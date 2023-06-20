Shares Of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Decreased By -53.03% In A Month

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.40M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant 0.06% during that session. The INVO stock price is -870.59% off its 52-week high price of $1.65 and 11.76% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 446.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the INVO stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 22.73%. Year-to-date, INVO Bioscience Inc. shares have moved -59.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) have changed -53.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 52660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1664.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1664.71% from current levels.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that INVO Bioscience Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.56%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 243.10%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.96 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.40% over the past 5 years.

INVO Dividends

INVO Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.50% with a share float percentage of 10.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with INVO Bioscience Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 1.38 million shares worth more than $0.88 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 0.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.4 million and represent 4.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 0.26 million shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $44727.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.