Ouster Inc. (OUST) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) has seen 1.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $221.21M, closed the last trade at $5.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -4.04% during that session. The OUST stock price is -281.17% off its 52-week high price of $20.85 and 41.32% above the 52-week low of $3.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 958.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ouster Inc. (OUST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.45.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Sporting -4.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the OUST stock price touched $5.47 or saw a rise of 13.99%. Year-to-date, Ouster Inc. shares have moved -36.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) have changed -3.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -219.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.59% from current levels.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ouster Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -53.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.00%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9.40% and 32.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 99.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.2 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $10.33 million and $11.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 85.90% for the current quarter and 93.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -11.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.42% with a share float percentage of 18.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ouster Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.93 million shares worth more than $16.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 4.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.87 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.68 million and represent 4.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $8.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $4.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.