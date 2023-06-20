OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has a beta value of 1.83 and has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.30M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant 1.71% during that session. The ONCS stock price is -9300.0% off its 52-week high price of $20.68 and 18.18% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 947.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

Sporting 1.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ONCS stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 53.74%. Year-to-date, OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares have moved -86.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -47.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) have changed -58.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $110.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $110.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49900.0% from current levels.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.34% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.40% over the past 5 years.

ONCS Dividends

OncoSec Medical Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.83% with a share float percentage of 8.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OncoSec Medical Incorporated having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC held 2.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 57488.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.15 million and represent 1.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.25% shares in the company for having 7517.0 shares of worth $8118.0 while later fund manager owns 1003.0 shares of worth $1083.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.