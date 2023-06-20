Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Surprises Wall Street With 6.99% Stock Price Gain

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) has a beta value of -0.15 and has seen 8.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.49M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.99% during that session. The NVOS stock price is -1428.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.75 million shares.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Sporting 6.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the NVOS stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 4.18%. Year-to-date, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares have moved -28.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) have changed 5.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.24% over the past 6 months.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.29% with a share float percentage of 3.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $16058.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13436.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 0.17 million shares of worth $35158.0 while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $14514.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.