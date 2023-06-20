Momentus Inc. (MNTS)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.90M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.69% during that session. The MNTS stock price is -880.65% off its 52-week high price of $3.04 and 16.13% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 828.86K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Sporting 5.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MNTS stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 3.88%. Year-to-date, Momentus Inc. shares have moved -60.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) have changed -9.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.38 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -222.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22.58% from current levels.

Momentus Inc. (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Momentus Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.65%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 421.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.08% with a share float percentage of 42.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momentus Inc. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prime Movers Lab, LLC with over 25.47 million shares worth more than $14.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Prime Movers Lab, LLC held 26.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 5.93 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.47 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 1.65 million shares of worth $1.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $0.88 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.