LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) has seen 4.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $863.90M, closed the last trade at $5.30 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 19.91% during that session. The LNZA stock price is -103.77% off its 52-week high price of $10.80 and 50.38% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 141.68K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) trade information

Sporting 19.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LNZA stock price touched $5.30 or saw a rise of 4.16%. Year-to-date, LanzaTech Global Inc. shares have moved -46.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) have changed 50.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.94% from current levels.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (LNZA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LanzaTech Global Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -614.29%, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

LNZA Dividends

LanzaTech Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.64% with a share float percentage of 63.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LanzaTech Global Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Novo Holdings A/S with over 15.81 million shares worth more than $61.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Novo Holdings A/S held 8.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VK Services, LLC, with the holding of over 13.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.84 million and represent 7.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Environmental Services ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $6.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $1.46 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.