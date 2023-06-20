Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Shares Are Down -24.27% YTD

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) has seen 2.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.10M, closed the last trade at $0.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -19.40% during that session. The JFBR stock price is -275.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.30 and 21.59% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.10 million shares.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) trade information

Sporting -19.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the JFBR stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 29.03%. Year-to-date, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares have moved -24.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) have changed 15.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 85940.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.56% over the past 6 months.

JFBR Dividends

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.48% with a share float percentage of 5.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jeffs’ Brands Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 28977.0 shares worth more than $22596.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 1285.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1002.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.