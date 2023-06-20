Investors In Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Will Start Making Money Again

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $631.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.39% during that session. The AGEN stock price is -80.87% off its 52-week high price of $3.31 and 30.05% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Sporting 3.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AGEN stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 9.41%. Year-to-date, Agenus Inc. shares have moved -22.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) have changed 28.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.30. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -353.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -227.87% from the levels at last check today.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agenus Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.85%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.13 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $20.93 million and $22.77 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.30% for the current quarter and 6.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.60% over the past 5 years.

AGEN Dividends

Agenus Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.51% with a share float percentage of 64.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc. having a total of 222 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Track Capital, LP with over 30.0 million shares worth more than $54.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Deep Track Capital, LP held 8.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 26.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $47.6 million and represent 7.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 14.85 million shares of worth $27.03 million while later fund manager owns 8.89 million shares of worth $16.17 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.67% of company’s outstanding stock.