Investor Confidence Shakens After Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Share Prices Loss -$0.02

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $138.53M, closed the last trade at $0.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The SOND stock price is -354.1% off its 52-week high price of $2.77 and 55.74% above the 52-week low of $0.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Sporting -3.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SOND stock price touched $0.61 or saw a rise of 17.6%. Year-to-date, Sonder Holdings Inc. shares have moved -50.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) have changed 14.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.12.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -145.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -145.9% from current levels.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.02% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $162.72 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $168.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $121.32 million and $124.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 34.10% for the current quarter and 35.40% for the next.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.36% with a share float percentage of 69.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonder Holdings Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atreides Management, LP with over 20.25 million shares worth more than $15.33 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Atreides Management, LP held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 10.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.68 million and represent 4.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 5.66 million shares of worth $5.83 million while later fund manager owns 5.6 million shares of worth $6.94 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.