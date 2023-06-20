Investor Confidence Dwindles After Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) Shares Drop By About -5.32

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.80B, closed the recent trade at $225.45 per share which meant it lost -$5.32 on the day or -2.31% during that session. The SMCI stock price is -19.84% off its 52-week high price of $270.18 and 83.58% above the 52-week low of $37.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.45.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information

Sporting -2.31% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SMCI stock price touched $225.45 or saw a rise of 13.62%. Year-to-date, Super Micro Computer Inc. shares have moved 174.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have changed 37.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $232.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.18% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $400.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -77.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 71.17% from the levels at last check today.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Super Micro Computer Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 179.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.44%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.50% and -21.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.60%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.8 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.64 billion and $1.65 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.80% for the current quarter and 16.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 154.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

SMCI Dividends

Super Micro Computer Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.27% with a share float percentage of 94.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Super Micro Computer Inc. having a total of 418 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.37 million shares worth more than $572.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 10.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $544.76 million and represent 9.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 1.43 million shares of worth $140.47 million while later fund manager owns 1.37 million shares of worth $112.26 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.74% of company’s outstanding stock.