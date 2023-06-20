Investor Confidence Dwindles After Peakstone Realty Trust. (NYSE: PKST) Shares Gain By About 4.95

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.25B, closed the last trade at $39.65 per share which meant it gained $4.95 on the day or 14.27% during that session. The PKST stock price is -18.54% off its 52-week high price of $47.00 and 79.82% above the 52-week low of $8.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 434.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) trade information

Sporting 14.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the PKST stock price touched $39.65 or saw a rise of 0.65%. Year-to-date, Peakstone Realty Trust shares have moved 240.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) have changed 81.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.50, which means that the shares’ value could drop -55.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 31.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.47% from current levels.

Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $63.96 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

PKST Dividends

Peakstone Realty Trust is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.90 at a share yield of 2.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Peakstone Realty Trust