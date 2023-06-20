Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCY) Shares Lost -$0.13 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) has seen 10.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.00M, closed the recent trade at $2.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.84% during that session. The LUCY stock price is -239.81% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 66.02% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54740.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) trade information

Sporting -5.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the LUCY stock price touched $2.06 or saw a rise of 25.63%. Year-to-date, Innovative Eyewear Inc. shares have moved 50.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) have changed 20.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 59020.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (LUCY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 119.13% over the past 6 months.

LUCY Dividends

Innovative Eyewear Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innovative Eyewear Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.74% with a share float percentage of 5.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innovative Eyewear Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 35900.0 shares worth more than $58158.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 5897.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9553.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.