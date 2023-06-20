Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) has seen 2.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $181.70M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -5.76% during that session. The HYZN stock price is -547.14% off its 52-week high price of $4.53 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

Sporting -5.76% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the HYZN stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, Hyzon Motors Inc. shares have moved -54.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) have changed 27.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.39.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.33% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -65.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $50k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.70% with a share float percentage of 66.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hyzon Motors Inc. having a total of 129 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Long Focus Capital Management, LLC with over 10.44 million shares worth more than $8.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Long Focus Capital Management, LLC held 4.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 6.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.38 million and represent 2.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 2.23 million shares of worth $3.45 million while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $2.57 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.