How Will Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) Perform In Months To Come?

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.30M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -10.34% during that session. The TENX stock price is -4900.0% off its 52-week high price of $13.00 and -7.69% below the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) trade information

Sporting -10.34% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TENX stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 27.35%. Year-to-date, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -88.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) have changed -10.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 91300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2207.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1823.08% from current levels.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.75% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.70% over the past 5 years.

TENX Dividends

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.89% with a share float percentage of 1.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenax Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CI Private Wealth, LLC with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $89028.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, CI Private Wealth, LLC held 0.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 95122.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44231.0 and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 8690.0 shares of worth $19361.0 while later fund manager owns 1521.0 shares of worth $1034.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.