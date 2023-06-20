How Will Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) Perform In Months To Come?

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 4.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $553.89M, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.79% during that session. The MVST stock price is -101.15% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 49.43% above the 52-week low of $0.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Sporting -2.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MVST stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 4.88%. Year-to-date, Microvast Holdings Inc. shares have moved 13.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) have changed -17.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -359.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -359.77% from current levels.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Microvast Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.00%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10.00% and 65.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 72.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $64.35 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $64.41 million and $52.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.10% for the current quarter and 60.60% for the next.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 68.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.71% with a share float percentage of 90.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microvast Holdings Inc. having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.1 million shares worth more than $15.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.93 million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 4.66 million shares of worth $7.13 million while later fund manager owns 4.3 million shares of worth $5.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.