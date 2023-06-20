How Will FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) Perform In The Next Few Months?

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) has a beta value of 0.85 and has seen 2.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $105.50M, closed the last trade at $2.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The FNGR stock price is -385.15% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 69.31% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 192.13K shares.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the FNGR stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 17.89%. Year-to-date, FingerMotion Inc. shares have moved -28.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 53.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR) have changed 23.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.71.

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -40.59% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.80% over the past 5 years.

FNGR Dividends

FingerMotion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.80% with a share float percentage of 3.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FingerMotion Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, State Street Corporation held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.12 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 57799.0 shares of worth $83230.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.