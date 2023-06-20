How Is The Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $456.90M, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.69% during that session. The OTLK stock price is -12.15% off its 52-week high price of $2.03 and 55.8% above the 52-week low of $0.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 954.98K shares.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Sporting 1.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the OTLK stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 2.69%. Year-to-date, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 67.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) have changed 50.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 17.64.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 100.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.80% over the past 5 years.

OTLK Dividends

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.76% with a share float percentage of 27.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Outlook Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.07 million shares worth more than $8.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 3.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.55 million and represent 2.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 3.49 million shares of worth $3.77 million while later fund manager owns 2.38 million shares of worth $2.59 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.93% of company’s outstanding stock.