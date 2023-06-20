Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.01M, closed the recent trade at $6.34 per share which meant it lost -$3.74 on the day or -37.15% during that session. The HKIT stock price is -80.76% off its 52-week high price of $11.46 and 30.6% above the 52-week low of $4.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14450.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.76K shares.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) trade information

Sporting -37.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the HKIT stock price touched $6.34 or saw a rise of 41.78%. Year-to-date, Hitek Global Inc. shares have moved 13.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -39.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) have changed -26.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 16820.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hitek Global Inc. (HKIT) estimates and forecasts

HKIT Dividends

Hitek Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 60.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hitek Global Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 50000.0 shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Walleye Capital LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 34393.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.23% of shares outstanding.