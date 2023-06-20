GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Gained 96.10% In One Month

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $226.58M, closed the last trade at $8.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.63 on the day or -6.86% during that session. The GSIT stock price is -10.64% off its 52-week high price of $9.46 and 83.04% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.89 million shares.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Sporting -6.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GSIT stock price touched $8.55 or saw a rise of 12.76%. Year-to-date, GSI Technology Inc. shares have moved 394.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) have changed 96.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 6.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.43% from current levels.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 362.16% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.31% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 25.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.18% with a share float percentage of 30.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GSI Technology Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Roumell Asset Management LLC with over 1.7 million shares worth more than $2.93 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Roumell Asset Management LLC held 6.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.73 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 million and represent 2.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.90% shares in the company for having 1.7 million shares of worth $2.78 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $0.83 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.