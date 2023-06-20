Getaround Inc. (GETR) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.36 per share. The GETR stock price is -2725.0% off its 52-week high price of $10.17 and 36.11% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Getaround Inc. (GETR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GETR stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 26.53%. Year-to-date, Getaround Inc. shares have moved -44.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) have changed -37.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.2% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $1.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -247.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -247.22% from the levels at last check today.

Getaround Inc. (GETR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.42% over the past 6 months, compared to 18.50% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.44 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.74% with a share float percentage of 37.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Getaround Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 21.52 million shares worth more than $6.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 82.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP, with the holding of over 3.9 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.11 million and represent 14.95% of shares outstanding.