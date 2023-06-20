Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.14% Stock Price Loss

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $290.60M, closed the recent trade at $1.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.14% during that session. The GCI stock price is -77.05% off its 52-week high price of $3.24 and 31.69% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Sporting -2.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the GCI stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 12.44%. Year-to-date, Gannett Co. Inc. shares have moved -9.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) have changed -19.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.80 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.64% from the levels at last check today.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.28% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $686.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $671.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $748.66 million and $745.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.30% for the current quarter and -9.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.60% over the past 5 years.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.