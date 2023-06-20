Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) has a beta value of 2.76 and has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $107.33M, closed the last trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 8.53% during that session. The SOLO stock price is -90.82% off its 52-week high price of $1.87 and 55.1% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 920.62K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Sporting 8.53% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the SOLO stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 5.77%. Year-to-date, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have moved 61.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 86.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have changed 104.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.90, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -53.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.78% from current levels.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.70% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.36 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $986.28k and $1.45 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.90% for the current quarter and 9.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.30% over the past 5 years.

SOLO Dividends

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.08% with a share float percentage of 5.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 0.54 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, State Street Corporation held 0.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DWS Global Small Cap Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $0.74 million while later fund manager owns 0.47 million shares of worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.