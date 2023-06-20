Could Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.80M, closed the last trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -8.45% during that session. The TNON stock price is -1012.9% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 19.35% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 348.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Sporting -8.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the TNON stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 60.78%. Year-to-date, Tenon Medical Inc. shares have moved -80.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -61.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) have changed -81.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.03.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.73% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 623.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $135k and $208k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 640.70% for the current quarter and 380.80% for the next.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.15% with a share float percentage of 16.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenon Medical Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TMD Wealth Management, LLC with over 0.51 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, TMD Wealth Management, LLC held 4.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA), with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 1.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 78060.0 shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 58003.0 shares of worth $91644.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.