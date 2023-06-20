Can Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.67M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The ASTR stock price is -377.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.91 and 15.0% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Sporting -1.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the ASTR stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, Astra Space Inc. shares have moved -7.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) have changed 13.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 19.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.46% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.30 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.0% from the levels at last check today.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Astra Space Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.00%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 206.30%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.08% with a share float percentage of 37.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Astra Space Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acme, LLC with over 28.24 million shares worth more than $12.0 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Acme, LLC held 13.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.15 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.47% shares in the company for having 5.32 million shares of worth $2.31 million while later fund manager owns 3.42 million shares of worth $1.95 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.