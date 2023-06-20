Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) has seen 4.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 15.91% during that session. The BFRI stock price is -341.18% off its 52-week high price of $2.25 and 27.45% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 110.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Sporting 15.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BFRI stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 16.39%. Year-to-date, Biofrontera Inc. shares have moved -44.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) have changed 9.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -2645.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1272.55% from the levels at last check today.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Biofrontera Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.57%, compared to 12.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -340.00% and -109.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.78 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.46 million and $4.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.10% for the current quarter and 44.50% for the next.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.40% with a share float percentage of 12.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biofrontera Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $0.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc., with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96146.0 and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $58667.0 while later fund manager owns 98114.0 shares of worth $47595.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.