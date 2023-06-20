Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $246.90M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -13.45% during that session. The BHIL stock price is -297.09% off its 52-week high price of $4.09 and 12.62% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 683.48K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) trade information

Sporting -13.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the BHIL stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 24.26%. Year-to-date, Benson Hill Inc. shares have moved -59.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) have changed -17.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.68.

Benson Hill Inc. (BHIL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Benson Hill Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $99.97 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $100.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $110.75 million and $83.89 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -9.70% for the current quarter and 19.70% for the next.

BHIL Dividends

Benson Hill Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Benson Hill Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.76% with a share float percentage of 52.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Benson Hill Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.73 million shares worth more than $20.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 8.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alphabet Inc., with the holding of over 15.35 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.66 million and represent 7.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.77% shares in the company for having 3.67 million shares of worth $8.18 million while later fund manager owns 3.33 million shares of worth $8.49 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.