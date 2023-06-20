Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) has seen 8.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.60B, closed the last trade at $2.25 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The AUR stock price is -45.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.27 and 51.11% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AUR stock price touched $2.25 or saw a rise of 9.64%. Year-to-date, Aurora Innovation Inc. shares have moved 85.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) have changed 53.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.44% from current levels.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 82.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -99.00%.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.59% with a share float percentage of 74.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Innovation Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. with over 53.99 million shares worth more than $75.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. held 7.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with the holding of over 39.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.79 million and represent 5.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 34.67 million shares of worth $41.95 million while later fund manager owns 10.86 million shares of worth $13.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.41% of company’s outstanding stock.