An In-Depth Look At The AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) Stock

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.40M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 9.68% during that session. The AGRI stock price is -976.92% off its 52-week high price of $2.80 and 46.15% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 565.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Sporting 9.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AGRI stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 13.33%. Year-to-date, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have moved -77.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) have changed -43.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -669.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -669.23% from current levels.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125.35%, compared to 20.10% for the industry.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.14% with a share float percentage of 9.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Simplicity Solutions, LLC with over 65534.0 shares worth more than $45474.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Simplicity Solutions, LLC held 0.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 64214.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44558.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.