Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has seen 5.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.11B, closed the recent trade at $15.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -4.26% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -156.7% off its 52-week high price of $40.97 and 45.99% above the 52-week low of $8.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 26.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.25 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.85.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting -4.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AFRM stock price touched $15.96 or saw a rise of 17.09%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have moved 65.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed 8.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.97, which means that the shares’ value could drop -14.24% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.41% from the levels at last check today.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Affirm Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 53.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.84%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.80% and 14.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $405.7 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $427.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $364.13 million and $359.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.40% for the current quarter and 18.80% for the next.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.54% with a share float percentage of 82.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Affirm Holdings Inc. having a total of 484 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 25.13 million shares worth more than $283.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 21.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $236.78 million and represent 8.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 9.03% shares in the company for having 21.13 million shares of worth $238.14 million while later fund manager owns 7.46 million shares of worth $84.08 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.