Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI): What Are The Positives?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.80M, closed the last trade at $0.74 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -10.84% during that session. The AHI stock price is -424.32% off its 52-week high price of $3.88 and 78.38% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Sporting -10.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the AHI stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 80.93%. Year-to-date, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. shares have moved 80.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -66.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) have changed 113.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 78960.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -305.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -305.41% from current levels.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 39.43% over the past 6 months.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.