A Detailed Analysis Of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG)

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.71M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 14.43% during that session. The MKFG stock price is -194.55% off its 52-week high price of $3.24 and 35.45% above the 52-week low of $0.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 634.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Sporting 14.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 06/16/23 when the MKFG stock price touched $1.10. Year-to-date, Markforged Holding Corporation shares have moved -5.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) have changed 21.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.70 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.55% from current levels.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Markforged Holding Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.13%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.28 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $24.23 million and $25.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.30% for the current quarter and 4.30% for the next.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.66% with a share float percentage of 88.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Markforged Holding Corporation having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 18.57 million shares worth more than $17.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Senvest Management LLC, with the holding of over 17.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.55 million and represent 8.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.75% shares in the company for having 11.26 million shares of worth $10.79 million while later fund manager owns 4.37 million shares of worth $4.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.